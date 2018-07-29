Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Shares Bought by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.9% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,110,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,407,552,000 after purchasing an additional 199,838 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,579,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $796,365,000 after purchasing an additional 661,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Amgen by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,028,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $686,827,000 after purchasing an additional 214,013 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,827,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $491,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Amgen by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,299,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,830,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN opened at $192.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.38. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.31 and a 52 week high of $201.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.70.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total transaction of $281,011.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $844,972. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

