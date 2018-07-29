AMG Funds LLC Trims Position in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

AMG Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Hormel Foods comprises about 1.5% of AMG Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AMG Funds LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $60,964,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $27,077,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,669,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,303,000 after purchasing an additional 726,269 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,043,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,452,000 after purchasing an additional 621,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,202,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,236,000 after purchasing an additional 518,445 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HRL. Stephens lowered shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $219,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,083.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven G. Binder sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $742,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,823.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 85,023 shares of company stock worth $3,152,731. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods opened at $36.65 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.42. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.05%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.77%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

