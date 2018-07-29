AMG Funds LLC Sells 17,577 Shares of New York Times Co Class A (NYT)

AMG Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,577 shares during the quarter. New York Times Co Class A comprises about 1.2% of AMG Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AMG Funds LLC’s holdings in New York Times Co Class A were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in New York Times Co Class A by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,604,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,856,000 after purchasing an additional 279,903 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP purchased a new stake in New York Times Co Class A during the first quarter valued at $100,446,000. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in New York Times Co Class A during the first quarter valued at $85,555,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in New York Times Co Class A during the first quarter valued at $38,845,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in New York Times Co Class A by 10,271.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,561,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,207 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYT opened at $24.00 on Friday. New York Times Co Class A has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. New York Times Co Class A had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $414.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that New York Times Co Class A will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. New York Times Co Class A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Times Co Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. JP Morgan Cazenove reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of New York Times Co Class A in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New York Times Co Class A from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $11,585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,868,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,495,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,573,153 shares of company stock worth $155,545,269. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Co Class A Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

