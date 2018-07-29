AMG Funds LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

AMG Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. AMG Funds LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,549,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,605,000 after buying an additional 61,098 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Occidental Petroleum opened at $83.47 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 346.07%.

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.