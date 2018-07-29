American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,379 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,274,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,350,874,000 after acquiring an additional 560,773 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,681,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $801,249,000 after purchasing an additional 125,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,237,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,771 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,253,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,313,000 after purchasing an additional 265,822 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,616,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,616,000 after purchasing an additional 458,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $71.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.71 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.39%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 721 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $50,203.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,287.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.50 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Howard Weil began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

