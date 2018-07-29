AMERCO (UHAL) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AMERCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. CL King assumed coverage on shares of AMERCO in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Shares of UHAL opened at $373.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $317.42 and a 1-year high of $400.99.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.29). AMERCO had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $757.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 20th.

In other AMERCO news, insider Carlos Vizcarra sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.51, for a total transaction of $862,397.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 5.4% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 37.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 26.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 9.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

