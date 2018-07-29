AMBEV S A/S (ABEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ABEV. ValuEngine raised AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AMBEV S A/S from $6.90 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered AMBEV S A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC raised AMBEV S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

Shares of ABEV opened at $5.28 on Friday. AMBEV S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. sell-side analysts expect that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 160,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 23,249 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,587,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,688,000 after buying an additional 949,048 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,775,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after buying an additional 287,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 29,323 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.