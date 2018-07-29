Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,535,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,693,927,000 after acquiring an additional 88,437 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,858,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,173,185,000 after acquiring an additional 97,656 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,793,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,097,512,000 after acquiring an additional 38,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,518,838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,776,236,000 after acquiring an additional 105,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,506,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,761,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com opened at $1,817.27 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $881.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $931.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1,880.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,999.00 to $2,063.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,075.00 price objective (up previously from $1,840.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,907.92.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,578.02, for a total transaction of $686,438.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,952.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,574.11, for a total transaction of $3,233,221.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,112,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $16,569,014 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

