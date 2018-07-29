Amazon.com (AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $2,110.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$1,842.92” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,550.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,907.92.

Shares of Amazon.com opened at $1,817.27 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $931.75 and a 1 year high of $1,880.05. The company has a market cap of $881.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,574.33, for a total transaction of $2,717,293.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,052,024.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,582.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,995.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,821,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock worth $16,569,014. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 412 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,651,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

