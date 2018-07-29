Amazon.com (AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $2,100.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $1,800.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,755.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Loop Capital set a $1,700.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Argus decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $1,550.00 to $1,392.05 and set a “fair value” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,578.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,907.92.

Amazon.com opened at $1,817.27 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $931.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1,880.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $881.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,578.02, for a total transaction of $686,438.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,952.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,574.11, for a total value of $3,233,221.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,112,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $16,569,014. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 412 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $40,651,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

