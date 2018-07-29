Amazon.com (AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $1,870.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Barclays’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,755.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Loop Capital set a $1,700.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Argus lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $1,550.00 to $1,392.05 and set a “fair value” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,578.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,907.92.

Amazon.com opened at $1,817.27 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.40, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.61. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $931.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1,880.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $52.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.04%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,587.50, for a total transaction of $3,219,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,574.33, for a total value of $2,717,293.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,419 shares in the company, valued at $136,052,024.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock worth $16,569,014 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

