Amazon.com (AMZN) Price Target Raised to $2,150.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks to $2,150.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.31% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wedbush set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,907.92.
Shares of Amazon.com opened at $1,817.27 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $904.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.61. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $931.75 and a 52 week high of $1,880.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,582.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,995.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,821,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,587.50, for a total value of $3,219,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $16,569,014. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $4,041,000. V Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.
Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho to $2,150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,999.00 to $2,063.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,075.00 price target (up previously from $1,840.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (up previously from $1,800.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,907.92.
Shares of Amazon.com opened at $1,817.27 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $904.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 399.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.61. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $931.75 and a 12-month high of $1,880.05.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,587.50, for a total value of $3,219,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,580.98, for a total transaction of $2,173,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,393,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,493 shares of company stock worth $16,569,014 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the second quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.
Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.