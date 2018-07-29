Amazon.com (AMZN) Price Target Raised to $2,150.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks to $2,150.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wedbush set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,907.92.

Shares of Amazon.com opened at $1,817.27 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $904.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.61. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $931.75 and a 52 week high of $1,880.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,582.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,995.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,821,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,587.50, for a total value of $3,219,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $16,569,014. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $4,041,000. V Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

