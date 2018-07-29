Amazon.com (AMZN) Price Target Increased to $2,063.00 by Analysts at Aegis

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by Aegis from $1,999.00 to $2,063.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Aegis’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$1,842.92” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,000.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price (up previously from $1,800.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,907.92.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,817.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $931.75 and a 1 year high of $1,880.05. The company has a market capitalization of $881.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.91, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $52.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,582.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,995.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,821,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,578.02, for a total value of $686,438.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,952.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $16,569,014. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 67,992 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,513,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $964,000. Wealthfront Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 18,696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,864,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

