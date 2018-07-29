Amazon.com (AMZN) Price Target Increased to $2,063.00 by Analysts at Aegis

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by Aegis from $1,999.00 to $2,063.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Aegis’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$1,842.92” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,000.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price (up previously from $1,800.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,907.92.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,817.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $931.75 and a 1 year high of $1,880.05. The company has a market capitalization of $881.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.91, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,582.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,995.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,821,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,578.02, for a total value of $686,438.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,952.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $16,569,014. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 67,992 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,513,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $964,000. Wealthfront Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 18,696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,864,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.
