Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,388 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 307.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 485.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 753.3% during the second quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.77.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,600 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $98,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,580.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALK opened at $63.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.53 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

