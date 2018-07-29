Amalgamated Bank Has $1.47 Million Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in FLIR Systems by 18.2% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in FLIR Systems by 13.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 95,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,190,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in FLIR Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 357,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in FLIR Systems by 50.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.75. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $60.71.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.12 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 3,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $209,498.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,453 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,188.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $743,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,514.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,470 shares of company stock worth $3,775,754. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLIR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Drexel Hamilton cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

