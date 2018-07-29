Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,362 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,891,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,610,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,783,000 after buying an additional 2,575,044 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 274.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,107,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,747,000 after buying an additional 2,278,523 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,800,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,816,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after buying an additional 1,946,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty opened at $16.02 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned interests in 492 U.S. shopping centers comprising 83 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

