Altria Group Inc (MO) Shares Bought by Kaizen Advisory LLC

Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $123,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $129,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 73.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $147,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.61.

In other news, Director Mark Newman acquired 5,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.19 per share, for a total transaction of $300,335.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,376.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group opened at $57.90 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 49.92%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

