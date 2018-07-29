Altria Group Inc (MO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will post $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.10. Altria Group posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.00% and a return on equity of 48.88%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.31 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.61.

Altria Group opened at $57.90 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

In related news, Director Mark Newman acquired 5,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.19 per share, for a total transaction of $300,335.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,022 shares in the company, valued at $338,376.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

