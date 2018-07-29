Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.15

News articles about Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Altra Industrial Motion earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.995785784121 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIMC shares. ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.65. 132,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.58. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $237.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Todd Patriacca sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 13,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $579,460.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,114.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,223 shares of company stock valued at $784,021. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

