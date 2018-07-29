alstria office REIT (AOX) PT Set at €15.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Nord/LB set a €12.40 ($14.59) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Warburg Research set a €13.80 ($16.24) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.60 ($17.18) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. alstria office REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.87 ($16.31).

alstria office REIT opened at €13.36 ($15.72) on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.19 ($13.16) and a fifty-two week high of €13.49 ($15.87).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

