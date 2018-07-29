Alps Advisors Inc. Has $4.08 Million Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,788 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 134,668 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 38.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,975,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226,555 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $14,009,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 531.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,139,372 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 959,076 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 75.8% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,498,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 646,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,455,936 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,637,000 after purchasing an additional 583,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti opened at $8.50 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.67 and a beta of -1.00. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 operations and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

