Alps Advisors Inc. Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Steven K. Broadwater sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.28, for a total value of $146,270.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,265.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$170.72” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.42.

NYSE:SPG opened at $168.58 on Friday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $145.78 and a 12 month high of $174.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

