Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 24,409 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,409 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.5% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 164,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, Director David E. Rapley sold 6,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $315,953.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark D. Carleton sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $1,276,351.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts have recently commented on LSXMA shares. ValuEngine cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

LSXMA opened at $47.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1 year low of $38.61 and a 1 year high of $48.57.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. equities analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

