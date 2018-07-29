Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GOOG. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a $1,186.96 rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,340.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Macquarie reiterated a $1,205.50 rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a $1,195.88 rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,244.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $29.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,238.50. 2,115,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.15. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 12 month low of $903.40 and a 12 month high of $1,273.89. The firm has a market cap of $860.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by $2.09. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.83, for a total value of $4,115,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,696.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 78 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.10, for a total value of $80,191.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,680 shares of company stock valued at $87,890,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 132,719.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665,638 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 684.2% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,114,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,160 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 114,793.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 723,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 723,196 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,663,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,071,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,677,721,000 after acquiring an additional 352,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc Class C Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

