AlpaCoin Price Down 74.2% Over Last Week (APC)

AlpaCoin (CURRENCY:APC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One AlpaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AlpaCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of AlpaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AlpaCoin has traded down 74.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

APIS (APIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00015381 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003901 BTC.

AlpaCoin Coin Profile

AlpaCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2016. The official website for AlpaCoin is alpacoin.com

AlpaCoin Coin Trading

AlpaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AlpaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AlpaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AlpaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

