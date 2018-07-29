Allison Transmission (ALSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on ALSN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.58.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director James A. Star sold 12,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $517,001.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Star sold 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $121,041.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,690.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,735,840. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

