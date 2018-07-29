Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$106.89 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, June 22nd.

