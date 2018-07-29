Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 6,411 Shares of WestRock Co (WRK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 9.5% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in WestRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 40,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 12.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its position in WestRock by 49.0% during the first quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its position in WestRock by 27.5% during the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRK stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. WestRock Co has a 52-week low of $54.05 and a 52-week high of $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Stephens set a $63.00 price target on WestRock and gave the stock a “weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on WestRock from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.30.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

