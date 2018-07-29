Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ALGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.36.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $124.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $111.54 and a 52-week high of $181.45. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.14.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.44. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $436.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 29.32%.

In related news, CFO Scott Sheldon sold 4,542 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.67, for a total value of $725,221.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,448.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

