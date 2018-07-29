Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Stake Increased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 218,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 94,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 112,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,363,000 after acquiring an additional 75,610 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of Align Technology opened at $353.77 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $160.37 and a one year high of $385.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $490.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total value of $20,725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,211,347.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 2,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.35, for a total transaction of $796,896.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,313.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,434 shares of company stock valued at $51,437,919. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $351.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Align Technology to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.79.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.