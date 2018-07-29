Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

ALDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.

Get Alder Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ALDR traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $18.40. 623,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,916. The company has a quick ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.50). equities analysts anticipate that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 12,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $182,779.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,241.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark James Litton sold 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $405,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,662 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $156,000.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.