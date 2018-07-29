Albany International (AIN) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.13

News coverage about Albany International (NYSE:AIN) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Albany International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the textile maker an impact score of 45.1830583670711 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

AIN stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Albany International has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Albany International had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $229.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Albany International will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 6th. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textile and materials processing businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, dryer fabrics, and process belts.

