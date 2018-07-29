Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Position Trimmed by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 485.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 753.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group opened at $63.65 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.53 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $98,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,580.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

