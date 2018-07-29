Alaska Air Group (ALK) Trading Up -0.8% After Earnings Beat

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $64.87 and last traded at $63.89. Approximately 125,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,674,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.43.

The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.77.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,600 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $98,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,580.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 52,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 84,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

