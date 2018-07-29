Alaska Air Group (ALK) PT Lowered to $84.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Buckingham Research from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALK. ValuEngine cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

Shares of Alaska Air Group opened at $63.65 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $57.53 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $98,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,580.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 485.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 753.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

