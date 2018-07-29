Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Stake Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 787,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,711,000 after buying an additional 59,959 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,596,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 27,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,260,000.

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 6,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $460,079.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

