AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Stake Lowered by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,877,819.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,578,154.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $48.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $47.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AFLAC in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.19.

Shares of AFL opened at $46.31 on Friday. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

