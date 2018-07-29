Aeon Price Tops $1.61 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Aeon has a total market cap of $25.53 million and approximately $9,488.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00019657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Bittrex and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.01649240 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010686 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Leviar (XLC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

