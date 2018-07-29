Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $3.91 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJJ)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 160,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJJ. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,097,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,641,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000.

BSJJ opened at $24.29 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd.

