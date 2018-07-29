Advisory Services Network LLC Has $7.37 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 35.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.6% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8,267.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,874,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,807 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5,920.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 602,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 592,969 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 478,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,437,000 after purchasing an additional 144,645 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 508,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,923,000 after purchasing an additional 143,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 129.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 228,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 128,826 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF opened at $85.88 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.84 and a one year high of $90.93.

