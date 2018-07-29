AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 43,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 25.0% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 18,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $214,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.8% during the second quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors now owns 27,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

Delta Air Lines opened at $54.46 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,288,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,188.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total transaction of $757,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,440.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,974. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

