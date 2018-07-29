Advisor Partners LLC Increases Stake in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 18.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,783 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,189 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 295.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 111,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 83,069 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 52.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 21,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 36,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MFG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $3.53 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc engages in banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

