Advisor Partners LLC Grows Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28,826.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 126,699 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 126,261 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 40,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.49, for a total value of $8,099,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total value of $38,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,698.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,265 shares of company stock valued at $14,990,928 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $186.02 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $125.46 and a 52 week high of $213.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. KLR Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. MED lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.70.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.