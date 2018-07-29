Aduro BioTech Inc (ADRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) to announce $3.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.72 million to $3.75 million. Aduro BioTech reported sales of $5.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full-year sales of $20.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.79 million to $25.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $31.74 million per share, with estimates ranging from $16.79 million to $55.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aduro BioTech.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 455.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.00%.

ADRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aduro BioTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADRO opened at $6.20 on Friday. Aduro BioTech has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.25.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Isaacs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $72,759.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,454 shares of company stock worth $756,660 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aduro BioTech during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new position in Aduro BioTech during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Aduro BioTech by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aduro BioTech during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in Aduro BioTech by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

