Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,653 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.7% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vetr lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.89 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $103.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.11.

In related news, Director Sandra E. Peterson bought 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.96 per share, with a total value of $550,584.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,017,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $107.68 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $71.28 and a twelve month high of $111.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $853.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

