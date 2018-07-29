Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Reduces Position in Delek US Holdings Inc (DK)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. decreased its stake in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,784,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,340,000 after purchasing an additional 429,137 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 15.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,765,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,867,000 after acquiring an additional 234,921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 792,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,237,000 after acquiring an additional 93,286 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 594.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 747,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,512,000 after acquiring an additional 639,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 29.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 151,247 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Wiessman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $8,004,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $85,114.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,636 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,183. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DK opened at $51.79 on Friday. Delek US Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.44. Delek US had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a research note on Friday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.77.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

