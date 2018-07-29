Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $600,000 Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,662,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. BidaskClub lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In other news, Director John D. Carter sold 13,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $506,285.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,047.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $924.35 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.44. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.09 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

