Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals opened at $3.75 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.25.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.68% and a negative net margin of 207.24%. The company had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 million. research analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 1,050.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 25,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

