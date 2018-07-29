Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stake in KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 51.6% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 828,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,989,000 after buying an additional 282,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on KLA-Tencor in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA-Tencor from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on KLA-Tencor from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA-Tencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.87.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $107.57 on Friday. KLA-Tencor Corp has a twelve month low of $87.93 and a twelve month high of $123.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products.

