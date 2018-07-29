Achaogen Inc (AKAO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) to post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Achaogen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($1.08). Achaogen posted earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Achaogen will report full-year earnings of ($3.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($3.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Achaogen.

Get Achaogen alerts:

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Achaogen had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a negative net margin of 2,384.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKAO. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Achaogen in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Achaogen from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Achaogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.73.

In other Achaogen news, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan purchased 976,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $11,068,050.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,027,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,953,013.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,353 shares of company stock worth $46,671 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Achaogen by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after acquiring an additional 60,613 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP boosted its position in shares of Achaogen by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 661,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 90,134 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Achaogen by 3,318.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 623,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Achaogen by 307.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 517,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 390,241 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Achaogen by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AKAO traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,006. The stock has a market cap of $305.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.98. Achaogen has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Achaogen Company Profile

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Achaogen (AKAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Achaogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achaogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.